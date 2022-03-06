Trump told RNC donors that the US should put China’s flag on planes to bomb Russia

Former President Donald Trump Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump told RNC donors in New Orleans the US should bomb Russia using planes flying China’s flag.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post

The former president also slammed Mitch McConnell and again teased a 2024 presidential bid.

Former President Donald Trump told RNC donors that the US should put the Chinese flag on its planes and then bomb Russia, The Washington Post reported.

The Post reported that Trump told donors that the US should take F-22 jets and “put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out” of Russia.

Trump added: “And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.”

The crowd laughed at Trump’s remarks, the Post reported, citing a recording of the speech.

The comments have already been mocked online, with some users photoshopping images of what the plane might look like.

The remarks were a part of a speech to donors at the RNC retreat in New Orleans which also featured speakers like former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke on Friday evening.

The former president used his speech to again tease another campaign in 2024.

“We will see a Republican president reclaim that beautiful White House in 2024. I wonder who that might be,” Trump said, according to Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt, who also obtained a copy of the recording.

Trump also slammed lawmakers like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.