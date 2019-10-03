The US will reportedly slap $7.5 billion worth of tariffs on European imports

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The US is expected to dramatically escalate trade tensions with Europe this month following a decision from the World Trade Organisation on Wednesday.

The US plans to levy a 10% tariff on aircraft from the bloc and a 25% tariff on other goods ranging from agricultural to industrial items, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier Wednesday, the WTO reached a historic ruling that authorised the US to impose punitive tariffs on $US7.5 billion worth of European products.

The new European tariffs will be in the full amount of the $US7.5 billion authorised by the WTO, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The US plans to levy a 10% tariff on aircraft from the bloc and a 25% tariff on other goods ranging from agricultural to industrial items, according to Bloomberg, which cited a senior US trade official. The finalised USTR list of affected products is expected to be published within a day.

The two sides have been locked in a dispute over aircraft subsidies for more than a decade and a half, with the EU accusing US-based Boeing of similar violations. The bloc is expected to retaliate after a companion WTO case that is scheduled to take place early next year.

