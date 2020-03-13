Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Travellers wearing protective face masks line up at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, after the U.S. banned travel from Europe, as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 12, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.

The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.

People are now worrying about personal trips and many are trying to rearrange vacations, weddings, and honeymoons. Here are some examples of travellers that had to rearrange their plans.

The US coronavirus travel ban is upending people’s vacations, weddings, graduations, honeymoons, and study abroad plans.

President Donald Trump announced the travel ban Wednesday, restricting travel from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.

The ban exempts the UK and Ireland, but spurred confusion and disapproval from the European Union, which later condemned the restrictive measures.

But diplomats and government officials aren’t the only ones rattled by the announcement – travellers across the world are trying to figure out their travel plans, as the ban disrupts travellers’ plans for vacations, weddings, and honeymoons.

Vacations are being cancelled left and right.

Bro I feel bad for my coworker she was gonna take a trip to Italy planned, that got cancelled. Was able to get flights switched to UK. Now trump just banned all travel to Europe ???? — sebi (@lunarmacuahuitl) March 12, 2020

Due to the travel ban, @Slicebananas flight to me is cancelled. We're going to spend the day on hold with his job trying to move vacation days around & United as we try to move his flight to the 13th or 14th, which is right outside the ban window. Wish us luck, friends. ????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/g3nZsrwnZ7 — Gam3r_Kitty (@gam3r_kitty) March 12, 2020

Hi Ibrahim..I didnt even get any reply from airasia..I have booked a round trip through MakeMyTrip and they even unable to refund. Luckily one of the flight got cancelled and rescheduled which impacts my plan. So they said it can be refunded. — Prince Allen Noel (@Prince3287) March 12, 2020

My stay begins tomorrow. My return flight has been cancelled by the airline! — Trent Mack (@trentmack__) March 12, 2020

Wedding plans are being heavily impacted.

@travelocity my sister's wedding was just canceled b/c of the COVID-19 travel ban & I'm trying to get my flight credited. Help? — Jessica Rosepins (@Rosepins) March 12, 2020

Flights from To and Fro the US have been canceled. Wedding postponed ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — Damii (@Damii_Dtee) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus canceled my destination wedding — Cozart (@cm_cozart) March 12, 2020

A screenshot from a private Facebook group for people getting married reveals wedding guest lists are turning into logistical nightmares.

And beyond travel restrictions, weddings where the elderly will be mingling with guests from areas impacted by the coronavirus are causing concern.

Facebook

One wedding host mentioned uncertainty about whether a wedding planned for less than a month from now would still be able to include at least 50 guests flying in from the UK.

Honeymoons are being postponed or cancelled.

cancelled my honeymoon yesterday to Ireland. Soooo heartbroken but for the best. — .Olivia. (@LiviAnn96) March 12, 2020

Our oldest son, a Congressional attorney, was married on Saturday (my honor to perform ceremony). Honeymoon was planned for a journey through Italy. Alas, entire trip had to be cancelled. Sympathies to you! ????????‍♂️ — TimCole (@TimColeTachira) March 12, 2020

My entire fucking honeymoon has been cancelled. — Louise McGowan (@xXLouiseGXx) March 12, 2020

Graduations ceremonies are being cancelled and some people planning to fly in are no longer able to.

cancelled pistagenio showing

delayed flights of my parents

delayed likhenio project

not being able to celebrate anniv w/ my jewa

delayed graduation tANGINANG BUWAN TO — ???? (@danaisnotokay) March 12, 2020

Graduation ceremony canceled too… lord it’s a mess hope everyone is doing ok — ♡????????????????umaimah♡???????????????? (@ColouredBraids) March 12, 2020

My relatives are supposed to arrive in the Philippines by the end of the month to attend my cousin’s graduation… but then graduations are cancelled and flights are cancelled… ottoke… https://t.co/tahNqcFSgL — Antoinette ♡ (@tonimagsss) March 12, 2020

Conferences continue to be cancelled, and people are scrambling to find out if they can be reimbursed.

Have you cancelled your #SBM2020 meeting attendance yet? It may help the organizers to know who is and isn’t coming. And let’s be honest. None of us are going to tgat or any other conference. — Noel Brewer (@noelTbrewer) March 12, 2020

#AATeam Conference beginning tomorrow was cancelled last night. Spent hours on hold & on website. Can’t make change to flights. I used points to purchase on March 2. Any suggestions? — Mhari Sandoval (@sandoval_mhari) March 12, 2020

The conference got canceled: "Due to the #COVID19 outbreak in Europe, #MMB2020 will need to be cancelled."https://t.co/PQaArZChX1 — Oliver Hohlfeld (@ohohlfeld) March 10, 2020

Study abroad programs are being nixed, leading some students without a clear way home.

They canceled my study abroad. I was doing absolutely everything for NOTHING. this disrupts my graduation date. — aminah ???????????? (@alexisaminah) March 12, 2020

And I hope you find another way to have a happy birthday. My daughter’s study abroad program was cancelled so she has to come back when she was looking forward to her 21st in Europe! — Lisa Scarbath (@lscarbath) March 12, 2020

@Delta Need some help getting my daughter out of Dublin, Ireland back to Boston, because her study abroad program is cancelled. Can’t seem to change her flight online and when I call, I keep getting disconnected. Some help, please? — Kim Foley MacKinnnon (@escapewithkim) March 12, 2020

