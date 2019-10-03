Here are all of the Chinese products that are set to face a 30% tariff this month

Oliver Contreras/Getty; Greg Baker/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

President Donald Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on thousands of imports, sparking a tit-for-tat trade dispute that has dragged on for more than a year and a half.

On October 15, the Trump administration plans to raise the tariff rate on on $US250 billion worth of Chinese products to 30% from 25%.

Here are the major product categories that are set to get hit.

From higher prices to stalled investment, the consequences of those policies have become increasingly evident across both of the largest economies. While the Trump administration often insists China pays its tariffs, evidence shows those costs fall onto American businesses and consumers.

As the two sides struggle to defuse tensions, protectionism will soon reach levels not seen since the 1960’s. On October 15, the Trump administration plans to raise the tariff rate on on $US250 billion worth of Chinese products to 30% from 25%.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

List 1:

Aircraft tires

Nuclear reactors

Boat motors

Aircraft engines and engine parts

Air and gas compressors, which are used in various goods like refrigerators

Industrial heating equipment

Scales, mostly for weighing large industrial equipment

Cranes and other “lifting equipment”

Bulldozers, backhoes, tampers, boring machines, and other large construction vehicles

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Oil and gas drilling platform parts

Plows, mowers, combine harvester-threshers, and other large agricultural vehicles

Dairy milkers, chicken incubators, and other livestock equipment

Machinery for food processing, including meat processing and fruit processing

Machinery for making paper cardboard and other paper products

Parts of printers and copy machines

Machinery for processing and moulding metals or cement, and their parts

Machinery for making glass products, including lightbulbs

Machinery for making rubber or plastic goods

Ball bearings

Feng Li/Getty Images

Electricity transformers

Industrial magnets

Lithium batteries and other batteries

Industrial ovens and furnaces

Radar and radio equipment

Parts for televisions, video-recording equipment, and similar video products

Electronic traffic signs

Electrical equipment such as resistors and circuit breakers

LEDs

Trains and rail parts

Large vehicles using both diesel and non-diesel fuel

Some cars and trucks, motorcycles, helicopters, aeroplanes, and spacecraft

Microscopes and telescopes

Lasers

Scientific equipment such as pressure gauges and spectrometers

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

LIST 2:

Lubricating oils

Polymers used in things such as clear plastic wrap and Styrofoam coolers

Resins and other industrial chemicals

Plastic tubes and pipes

Plates, sheets, film, foil, and strips of various plastics and polymers

Bridges or bridge parts made of iron or steel

Engines for industrial equipment

Bryan R. Smith / AFP)

Agricultural equipment such as irrigation systems and seeders

Tractors

Specialty motor vehicles

Thermometers

Speedometers

Measuring equipment for everything from electrical currents to liquid supply

AP Photo/Andy Wong

List 3:

Meat: pork; beef intestine; rabbit meat; venison; frog legs

Fish and seafood: live fish including ornamental fish, trout, eels, tuna, and carp; chilled or frozen meat of various types of trout, salmon, halibut, plaice, sole, albacore, tuna, herring, mackerel, cobia, swordfish, pollack, whiting, catfish, rays, and more; various types of salted or smoked fish; other seafood including various types of lobsters, crabs, shrimps, prawns, oysters, scallops, mussels, clams, squid, octopus, conchs, abalone, sea cucumbers, and sea urchins.

Non-meat animal products such as eggs and dairy: Whey products; butter; various types of eggs including chicken; honey; hair of animals including human, hog, horse and badger; animal intestines, bladders; feathers; bones including shells, beaks, corals, hooves, antlers, and more.

Reuters/Carlos Barria

Vegetables: onions; garlic; cauliflower and broccoli; cabbage; carrots; turnips; radishes; beats; cucumbers; peas of various types; beans; lentils; celery; mushrooms; peppers of various types; squash; okra; sweet corn; potatoes; sweet potatoes and yams; some types of tomatoes; spinach; Brussels sprouts.

Fruit and Nuts: Coconuts; cashews; almonds; hazelnuts; walnuts; chestnuts; pistachios; macadamia nuts; pecans; dates; figs; pineapples; guavas; oranges; mandarins; clementines; raisins; grapes; apples; pears; quinces; peaches; berries including strawberries, raspberries, cranberries, blueberries and others; bananas; a variety of dried fruits; peels of various fruits.

Cereals: wheat, including durum wheat; barley; oats; corn; various types of rice; grain sorghum; buckwheat; quinoa; and more.

Mill products: flours including those form wheat, corn, buckwheat, rice, rye, other cereals, potatoes, and bananas; groats and meal of various types including wheat, corn, oats, and rice; malt; starches of wheat, corn, potato, and more

Reuters/Jason Lee

Oil seeds: soybeans; seeds of sunflower, flax seed, sesame, mustard, poppy and more; planting seeds for certain crops; cocoas and mint leaves; and seaweeds.

Sugars and candies: cane sugar; candies with no cocoa

Breads and Pasta: uncooked pasta; various breads, pastries, cakes, and biscuits.

Prepared vegetables and fruits: various vegetables and fruits previously listen in their prepared or preserved forms; various fruit jams including strawberry, pineapple, apricot, and more; peanut butter; various fruit juices including orange, pineapple, lime, grape, apple, and more.

Other food items: soy sauce; condiments and seasonings; protein concentrates.

Beverages and vinegars: water, including mineral water; fruit or vegetable juices and juice mixes; beer from malt; wine, including rice wine; ethyl alcohol; vinegars

Food processing waste and animal feed: brans from processing; oil cakes; dog or cat food; animal feed

Tobacco products: various types and preparations of tobacco; tobacco refuse; cigars; cigarettes; smoking tobacco

REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Salts and minerals: salt/sodium chloride; sulphur; graphite; quartz; types of clays; chalk; slate; marble; granite; sandstone; dolomite; gypsum; some plasters; some types of cement; mica; Epsom salts

Ores, slag, and ash: ores of iron, copper, nickel, cobalt, aluminium, lead, zinc, tin, chromium, tungsten, uranium, titanium, silver, other precious metals, and others; slag, various types of ash.

Mineral fuels and oils: coal; lignite; peat; coke; tars; various types of light oil; various types of kerosene; petroleum oils; liquefied fuels including natural gas, propane, butane, ethylene, and petroleum; oil shale and tar sands

Inorganic Chemicals: chemicals such as chlorine, sulphur; carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and silicon; acids including sulfuric, nitric, and more; various types of fluorides, chlorides, sulfates, nitrates, carbonates, and more.

Organic chemicals

OlliL on http://www.flickr.com/photos/ollil/3999131900/

Fertilisers: animal or vegetable fertilisers; urea; ammonium sulfate; sodium nitrate; and more.

Tanning and drying extracts, dyes, and paints

Essential oils, perfumes: perfume; lip or eye make up preparations; manicure or pedicure products; shampoo; hairspray; bath salts.

Soaps and cleaning products: various types of soap; leather and textile treatments; polishes for shoes and furniture.

Glues, adhesives, and enzymes

Cigarette lighter fluid

Photographic goods: various types of photo plates; instant film; various types of film in rolls; various types of motion picture film.

Various chemical products: pesticides; herbicides; fungicides

Plastics: vinyl flooring and other plastic floor and wall coverings; sausage casings; bags; gloves including baseball gloves; rain jackets; machinery belts.

Associated Press

Rubber: latex; rods, tubes, and other products; conveyor belts; various types of transmission belts; various types of pneumatic tires; gloves; gaskets; dock fenders.

Raw hides and leather: animal skins including cow, buffalo, sheep, goats, reptile; various types of leather made from cow, buffalo, sheep, goats, reptile; leather trunks and suitcases; leather handbags; CD cases; gloves including ski, ice hockey, and typical use; belts; fur clothing, including artificial fur.

Wood: fuel wood; charcoal; various types of wood including oak, beech, maple, ash and cherry; moldings; rods; particleboard; various types of plywood; doors; corks and stoppers; wicker and bamboo baskets.

Wood pulp products

Paper: Newsprint; writing paper; vegetable parchment; carbon paper; self-adhesive paper; cigarette paper; envelopes; tablecloths; handkerchiefs; folders.

Silk

Wool or animal hair products: cashmere; yarns; tapestries and upholstery.

Cotton: fibres; thread; yarn; denim; satin.

Flax: yarn; fabrics

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Man-made textiles: polypropylene; rayon; nylon; polyester

Other textile products, rope, twine: hammocks; fish nets; carpets;

Fabrics: corduroy; gauze; terry towel; lace; badges; embroidery

Headgear: caps; hairnets; wool hats; head bands.

Stone, plaster, cement, asbestos: stone for art; marble slabs; roofing slate; millstones; sandpaper; floor or wall tiles; cement bricks.

Ceramics: fire bricks; pipes; tiles; porcelain and china.

Glass and glassware: balls; rods; drawn or blown glass; float glass; tempered safety glass; mirrors; carboys, bottles, jars, pots, flasks, and other containers; microscope slides; woven fibreglass

Precious stones and pearls: industrial diamonds; silver and products made of silver; gold and products made of gold; platinum; palladium.

Iron and steel and products derived from the metals: drums; tubes; pipes; doors; windows; screws; horseshoes;

Copper: plates; cables; tubes; pipes; springs

AFP PHOTO via Getty Images/Bryan R. Smith

Nickel: bars; rods; wires

Aluminium: powder; cable; wire; screws.

Various metal products, tools, cutlery: industrial items made from lead, zinc, tin, and more; saw blades; bolt cutters; hammers; wrenches; crow bars.

Machinery, both industrial and retail: steam turbines; engines; fuel-injection pumps; air compressors; air conditioning machines; refrigerators; cream separators; hydraulic jacks; escalators; manure spreaders; copiers; automatic beverage-vending machines

Electronics: vacuum cleaners; hair clippers; spark plugs; generators; bicycle lights; electric amps; television cameras; various types of TVs; video projectors.

Vehicles and parts: axles; driving shafts; gear boxes; radiators.

Parachutes

Ships and boats: sailboats; motorboats; canoes; yachts.

Instruments for scientific or medical purposes: microscopes; cameras for non-art purposes; gauges for pressure, electrical currents, and more.

Clocks and watches

Furniture, bedding, mattresses: car seats; wood chairs; furniture designed for offices, kitchens, and more; mattresses; chandeliers; lamps.

Assorted items: buttons; stamps; paintings; collections of zoological, botanical, mineralogical, anatomical, historical, archaeological interest

