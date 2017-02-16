Trump is reportedly 'especially upset' by portrayal of Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper on 'SNL'

President Donald Trump has made it clear he thinks “Saturday Night Live” is “really bad television,” despite the fact that he hosted the show himself less than two years ago. He has tweeted about it repeatedly as it has lampooned his campaign and his presidency, and now apparently he has a new gripe with the sketch show.

While Politico previously reported that Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression “rattled” the White House, the Washington Post reports that Trump also has a problem with how “SNL” portrays his chief strategist Steve Bannon — as the Grim Reaper, whom Alec Baldwin’s Trump calls “Mr. President.” It’s one of the less subtle satires of Trump’s administration on “SNL,” casting Bannon as a dark force ruling over everything.

According to the Washington Post, aides in the administration said, “Trump was especially upset by a sketch that cast White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon as the Grim Reaper manipulating the president — who was ultimately relegated to a miniature desk, playing dolefully with an expandable toy.”

You can watch the sketch below:

The White House Press Office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

