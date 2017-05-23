Trump and his White House have made some embarrassing spelling mistakes -- here are the worst ones

President Donald Trump once said that he has “the best words.”
As it turns out, many of those words are misspelled.
Since Trump won the presidency in November, he and his team have published a surprising number of official communications that contain typos, spelling errors, and word misusages.
Here are some of the most famous examples:
President Trump's most infamous typo occurred in December, when he described the Chinese seizure of a US Navy drone as an 'unpresidented act.'
After the spelling miscue was widely mocked online, Trump deleted the tweet and replaced it with a correctly spelled version four hours later.
China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act.
-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2016
Saving this for postority. pic.twitter.com/wmnanHjPWF
-- Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 21, 2017
Trump's presidency got off to a rocky start, orthographically speaking. Just a day after assuming the office, the president tweeted that he was 'honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!'
After Twitter users not-so-kindly pointed out the botched spelling of 'honored,' Trump deleted the message and reposted it with the correct spelling.
Trump's official inauguration poster contained a glaring usage mistake, albeit one that plenty of English speakers struggle with.
'No dream is too big, no challenge is to great,' the text on the poster read, superimposed over a picture of a beaming Trump.
It should have said 'no challenge is too great.' The fact that the first part of the sentence contains the correct too suggests this mistake may have been a simple typo. Nevertheless, the blunder was roundly criticised, and reflected poorly on Trump's inexperienced team.
Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. -- W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA
-- US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
The Department of Education got in on the action when it published a tweet honouring W.E.B. DuBois, the civil-rights activist and historian who founded the NAACP.
The only problem was it spelled his name 'DeBois.'
In a follow-up tweet, the department apologised for the mistake, which paved the way for another embarassing typo …
A White House official says 'most' of these 78 attacks since 2014 have not received enough attention from media. pic.twitter.com/v66rcHxAFI
-- Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) February 7, 2017
In February, the White House released a list of 78 terrorist attacks it said went 'underreported' after Trump said journalists were ignoring terrorist attacks around the world.
The list was problematic for several reasons -- one of them being that many of the incidents on the list had been extensively covered by the media.
But the presentation of the list earned some disapproval as well.
About halfway down the list, the word 'attacker' suddenly morphed into 'attaker,' which appeared more than 20 times. The list included the terrorist attack in 'San Bernadino, CA,' a misspelling of San Bernardino. And at one point Denmark is spelled 'Denmakr.'
Critics blasted the White House for publishing the hastily prepared list -- and for not using a spell-checker.
Denmark wasn't the only country whose name the White House would bungle in February.
The readout of Trump's call with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos contained an unfortunate spelling gaffe -- it said 'Columbia' instead of 'Colombia.'
The Columbia/Colombia mix-up is well documented among English speakers, so the White House isn't alone in making this error. What's confusing is that the White House managed to spell the country's name correctly at least two other times in the same readout.
Back in January, the White House misspelled the name of British Prime Minister Theresa May three times in the official schedule of May's visit to the US.
Making matters worse, the particular spelling the White House chose, 'Teresa May,' happens to be the name of a British porn star.
Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologised to its.....
-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017
This head-scratcher from January had critics wondering whether Trump proofread his tweets at all before launching them into the Twittersphere.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.