TRUMP: The Obamacare replacement is 'coming along great' and will 'end in a beautiful picture'

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the process to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, is moving along just fine.

“Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great,” Trump tweeted. “We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!”

The tweet comes during a somewhat perilous first week for the GOP replacement.

The American Health Care Act was introduced on Monday evening and nearly immediately faced backlash. Conservative Republicans, moderate Republicans, Democrats, conservative think tanks, medical groups, and the insurance lobby have all offered critiques or outright rebukes of the new bill.

Trump, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price have all said the White House supports the bill.

Trump even met with conservative groups, including the Club for Growth and Heritage Action, on Wednesday night to try and convince them to support the AHCA. Reports have also suggested that Trump plans to meet with conservative GOP opponents of the legislation to try and get them on board, as well.

