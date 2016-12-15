TRUMP TEAM: Twitter was not invited to tech meeting because they 'aren't big enough'

An aide to President-elect Donald Trump said that a representative from Twitter wasn’t invited to Wednesday’s tech meeting at Trump Tower because the company is too small.

“They weren’t there because they aren’t big enough,” the transition aide told Business Insider.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, was noticeably absent from the meeting, which included tech heavyweights such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.

Citing a source, Politico reported earlier that Dorsey was snubbed by Trump in retribution for Twitter not permitting an emoji version of the “#CrookedHillary” hashtag during the campaign. The hashtag was a play on Trump’s preferred campaign moniker for his rival, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

