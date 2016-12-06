TRUMP: 'I would have far less reason to tweet' if the media covered me 'honorably'

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he’d have “far less” reasons to use Twitter if he received what he believed to be more fair coverage.

“If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to ‘tweet,'” Trump tweeted. “Sadly, I don’t know if that will ever happen!”

Since Friday, Trump has taken to the social media platform to bash NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as “unwatchable” and “totally biased” for a skit where Alec Baldwin impersonated the Manhattan billionaire.

“The Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad!” he tweeted.

Trump also turned to Twitter over the weekend to defend himself for a congratulatory call he accepted from the president of Taiwan. The call, which broke decades of US foreign policy orthodoxy, was the first communication between the leaders of the two countries since 1979 and risked angering the Chinese government.

As is typically the case when Trump criticises the media, he did not point out anything that was inaccurately reported, but merely sowed doubt that the media was not being forthcoming regarding their coverage of him.

