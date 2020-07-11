Trump's Twitter account inexplicably liked a 'bring the stripper back' tweet in the middle of the night

Reuters/Leah Millis

Overnight, someone in charge of President Trump’s Twitter account hit the like button on a tweet praising an R&B singer for her ability to “bring the stripper back.”

“Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly,” the tweet from an account with just over 1,200 followers read.

It is the only Tweet listed as being liked by Trump’s account, and it is unclear if the president hit the button or if it came from a staffer.

This is not the first time this has happened, with a random tweet about the HBO show “Insecure” getting a like from Trump in June.

The White House did not return Insider’s request for comment.

In the middle of a pandemic, high unemployment, and a nationwide reckoning with racism, President Donald Trump threw some love to a “bring the stripper back” tweet early Friday morning.

The tweet was from an account with just over 1,200 followers, with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter in the display name.

Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly pic.twitter.com/zaYog6peUt — laila⁷ BLM (@astriiluca) July 10, 2020

The White House did not reply to Insider’s request for comment, and it is unclear whether Trump himself hit the like button or if it came from a staffer.

It is also unclear whether the president is a fan of the R&B singer or if it was an accident.

The last time something like this happened was in June, when Trump randomly liked a tweet about HBO’s “Insecure” before the like was subsequently removed.

