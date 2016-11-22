Top Trump aide to CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'Why do you care' about Trump's tweets?

Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to President-elect Donald Trump, shot down questions Monday from CNN host Chris Cuomo about the billionaire’s recent tweets, at one point asking the anchor why he even cares.

Cuomo had asked Conway about Trump’s Twitter account after a series of tweets from the weekend ripping the Broadway play “Hamilton” and demanding an apology from the cast its on-stage message to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience.

Trump also chastised NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for being what he believed was biased and unfair to him.

“Why take it up?” Cuomo asked. “Why take up SNL? No president does that. Why waste time? Why distract?”

“Why do you care?” Conway replied, adding, “Who’s to say he can’t do that? Make a comment — spend five minutes sending a tweet, making a comment.”

Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager and remains frequent television surrogate, said Cuomo was assigning “wrongdoing” and “malice” when Trump had done nothing wrong.

“I think we should all learn from the election that this doesn’t fly with the voters,” she said, adding CNN is “focusing on divisions” by calling out Trump’s tweets. “This network and other people will always be focused on divisions. How about accepting the election results, Chris, and letting him form a government? … He is a leader, and takes the counsel of many people, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.”

“And a leader should also have thick skin,” Cuomo shot back.

Watch the exchange below:

Kellyanne Conway defends Donald Trump’s tweets on “Hamilton” and “Saturday Night Live” https://t.co/dCF9AXoWq1 https://t.co/LgLE6IsOMe

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 21, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.