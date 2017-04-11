Only 1 in 5 of Trump's Twitter followers are women

Women make up just 19% of President Donald Trump’s 27.6 million Twitter followers, according to a Bloomberg analysis of his social media account. That’s fewer than one in five followers.

Using data accumulated by Social Rank, Bloomberg’s article indicated that out of Trump’s 20 most engaged followers, just two were women, “and both of those accounts appear to be automated.”

The data also found that over 25% of Trump’s Twitter followers are so-called “eggs,” dubbed for the default avatar these accounts use. Typically, accounts with the egg avatar belong to novice users, fake accounts, or trolls.

Moreover, the Twitter account that engages the most with Trump’s tweets, @Trump2016_Fan, has apparently tweeted more than 18,000 times in the last year, sending “mostly all-caps messages of support for the 45th president.” That account also seems to be automated, according to Bloomberg.

The president is famous for his prolific social media use, particularly on Twitter, where he has posted nearly 35,000 tweets since joining the platform in 2009. His tweets have drawn both praise from his followers and censure from critics for their brash language and pointed criticism of individuals and groups that Trump dislikes.

Of the 43 accounts that Trump follows, 15 are entities like news organisations or Trump brands, 16 are men, and 12 are women. Most of the people he follows are family members.

In contrast to the relatively low number of Trump’s female Twitter followers, he garnered votes from 42% of female voters in the 2016 election, just two points behind the 44% that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney won in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.