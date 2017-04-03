TRUMP: 'If you issue hundreds of tweets and every once in a while you have a clinker, that's not so bad'

Republican president-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his acceptance speech at his election night event. Photo: Mark Wilson/ Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump says he does not regret any of his tweets, even the occasional bad post.

“I don’t regret anything because there is nothing you can do about it,” Trump told the Financial Times when asked about the impact of his Twitter account. “You know, if you issue hundreds of tweets and every once in a while you have a clinker, that’s not so bad.”

Though Trump has used his Twitter as a weapon to engage opponents and reach his own supporters, his tweets have caused a headache for members of his own party who are often forced to respond to early morning tweets.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump slammed opponents on Twitter, tweeting he would “spill the beans” on Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, and declaring Sen. Rand Paul — the president’s golf partner on Sunday — was a “spoiled brat without a functioning brain.“

The Trump White House has been pressed about his baseless accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, a claim that Trump tweeted out in early March.

“I’d like to get him some Ambien,” Sen. John McCain told ABC on Sunday when asked about the president’s Twitter usage.

As a reality television star and bombastic businessman, Trump was a prolific tweeter who often made provocative, demeaning, and bizarre tweets about everything from celebrity gossip to dieting habits. Here are a few highlights:

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

.@katyperry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand @rustyrockets — but he did send me a really nice letter of apology!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2014

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

Thanks- many are saying I’m the best 140 character writer in the world. It’s easy when it’s fun.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.