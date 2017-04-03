TRUMP: 'If you issue hundreds of tweets and every once in a while you have a clinker, that's not so bad'

Maxwell Tani
Republican president-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his acceptance speech at his election night event. Photo: Mark Wilson/ Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump says he does not regret any of his tweets, even the occasional bad post.

“I don’t regret anything because there is nothing you can do about it,” Trump told the Financial Times when asked about the impact of his Twitter account. “You know, if you issue hundreds of tweets and every once in a while you have a clinker, that’s not so bad.”

Though Trump has used his Twitter as a weapon to engage opponents and reach his own supporters, his tweets have caused a headache for members of his own party who are often forced to respond to early morning tweets.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump slammed opponents on Twitter, tweeting he would “spill the beans” on Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, and declaring Sen. Rand Paul — the president’s golf partner on Sunday — was a “spoiled brat without a functioning brain.

The Trump White House has been pressed about his baseless accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, a claim that Trump tweeted out in early March.

“I’d like to get him some Ambien,” Sen. John McCain told ABC on Sunday when asked about the president’s Twitter usage.

As a reality television star and bombastic businessman, Trump was a prolific tweeter who often made provocative, demeaning, and bizarre tweets about everything from celebrity gossip to dieting habits. Here are a few highlights:

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump walk out of an executive-order signing ceremony without signing any orders

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.