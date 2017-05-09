Trump adds, then deletes image of his own tweet referencing the Russia investigation

Screenshot from RealDonaldTrump’s twitter account A screenshot of Trump’s new banner image including a quote from James Clapper

President Donald Trump changed his Twitter banner image on Monday to include a tweet from himself referencing former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s Senate testimony on the Russia investigation.

The image, which has since been deleted, was apparently meant to emphasise Clapper’s assertion that he knew of no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The quoted tweet from Trump’s account said: “Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is “no evidence” of collusion w/ Russia and Trump.”

In Monday’s hearing, Clapper reiterated his original statement from March, in which he said he had seen no evidence of collusion between Trump officials and Russia.

In his testimony on Monday, Clapper added, “The evidence, if there was any, didn’t reach the evidentiary bar in terms of the level of confidence that we were striving for in that intelligence community assessment.”

Clapper’s testimony was based on information gathered up until the time he retired on January 20.

Former Deputy US Attorney General Sally Yates was also asked Monday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, whether there was evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia but Yates declined to answer, citing the classified nature of the investigation.

