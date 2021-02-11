Twitter says Trump's ban will never be lifted — even if he runs for president again

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The CFO of Twitter told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Donald Trump would not be returning to the platform.

Trump was removed from Twitter for inciting violence in January.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal confirmed that Donald Trump’s ban from the platform is a permanent one â€” even if the former president decides to seek public office again.

In a Wednesday interview with “Squawk Box”‘s Becky Quick on CNBC, Segal said that anyone “inciting violence” on Twitter would not be allowed to return.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump's account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

He continued that Trump “was removed when he was president, and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they have been removed from the service.”

Segal summed up the policy by saying, “When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform.”

Trump was removed from the platform on January 8, 2021. The day before, Facebook had done the same. Twitter determined that Trump’s posts during the Capitol riots on January 6 incited violence, a violation of its terms of service.

Despite deplatforming the former president, Twitter has seen strong earnings this quarter. On Wednesday, Markets Insider reported that shares of the tech company were up 9%. Twitter’s user numbers grew to 192 million, but Markets Insider reported that the 2020 presidential election caused a “small but measurable hit” to user growth, resulting in daily active user numbers falling short of analyst projections.

