Trump claims Twitter ‘damaged the integrity’ of the 2020 election by banning him

President Donald J. Trump uses his cellphone as he participates in a roundtable discussion with Governors and small business owners on the reopening of Americas small businesses in the State Dinning Room at the White House on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump said Twitter “damaged the integrity” of the 2020 election by banning him from the platform.

A new court filing seeks to force Twitter to restore Trump’s Twitter account and end his permanent ban.

Trump was barred from Twitter on January 8, 2021, following the Capitol riot.

Former President Donald Trump said that Twitter “damaged the integrity” of the 2020 election process by banning him from Twitter.

In new court documents filed Monday, Trump claims his 2021 ban from the social media network damaged the “free and open exchange of ideas that underpin our democracy.”

The request for a preliminary injunction asks the court to force Twitter to reinstate Trump’s account.

“Mr. Trump’s injuries are not only ongoing, but worsening, because they flow from the silencing of Mr. Trump’s political speech as the presumptive head of the Republican party at a time when the nation is drawing ever-closer to the 2022 elections, including his endorsement of candidates in primary races that are currently commencing throughout the nation,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the court documents.

Trump was initially banned from the social media site on January 8, 2021, just two days after the Capitol insurrection in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.

At the time of the ban, Twitter announced the former president would never be allowed back on the site due to violations of the site’s rules against inciting violence.

Trump initially filed the lawsuit against Twitter in October 2021.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.