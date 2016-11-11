Trump says protesters have 'passion for our great country' after calling demonstrations 'very unfair'

Only a day after calling nationwide demonstrations against his shock election “very unfair,” President-elect Donald Trump appears to have softened his rhetoric.

Trump tweeted on Friday morning: “Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!”

While he couldn’t resist calling the protests “small,” his words marked a significant change in tone from a tweet sent less than 12 hours previously, when he said that “professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”

Demonstrations against Trump have swept across major US cities from New York to Los Angeles since Wednesday when the Republican defied pollsters and defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

On Thursday, a second night of protests turned violent in the western city of Portland, Oregon, where crowds smashed cars and shop windows, threw firecrackers, and lit trash alight. Dozens of people were arrested amid chants of “We reject the president-elect.”

The crowds, mostly young people, believe that a Trump presidency will promote misogyny, amplify racial tensions, and damage other hard-won civil rights.

Trump, however, has spoken of his intention to unite the country, and his assertion that “we will all come together and be proud” echoes comments made during his victory speech, when he said that “it’s time for us to come together as one united people.”

