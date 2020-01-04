Trump: Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was 'hated and feared within the country' and 'should have been taken out many years ago!'

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning put out his first substantive statement on his decision to order an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military leader, late Thursday.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump tweeted.

He added: “While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning put out his first substantive statement on his decision to order an airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful military leader, Qassem Soleimani, late Thursday.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump tweeted. “He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.”

The president added: “While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was the commander of the elite Quds Force and a revered leader in Iran.

Shortly after Trump’s tweets, John Bolton, his former national security adviser, congratulated “all involved in eliminating” Soleimani.

“Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide,” Bolton, a hardcore Iran hawk, tweeted. “Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.”

Iraqi state TV first reported news of the airstrike, though it was initially unclear who carried it out. The Pentagon later confirmed that the US military, acting on the orders of the president, was responsible.

“The U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

It added: “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

The statement also blamed Iran for attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months and for orchestrating the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week.

Soleimani’s killing drew vastly differing responses from US lawmakers. While many said that Soleimani was a dangerous force that threatened stability in the Middle East, Democratic lawmakers criticised the president for ordering the airstrike without the congressional approval mandated by US law.

They also warned of the consequences of Trump escalating tensions with Iran and bringing the US closer to the brink of a potentially devastating war in the region.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday night. “America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico tweeted that Trump’s order brought the US “to the brink of an illegal war with Iran.”

“Passing our bipartisan amendment to prevent unconstitutional war with Iran is urgent. Congress needs to step in immediately,” he added.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut sounded the alarm as well.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question,” he tweeted. “The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Republicans, meanwhile, praised the president, saying he took decisive action to protect American interests abroad.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that Iraqis were “dancing in the street for freedom” and “thankful that General Soleimani is no more.”

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, also congratulated Trump while criticising former President Barack Obama.

“Soleimani was a mass murderer. He killed many Americans and his own people,” Giuliani tweeted. “This is not Benghazi. Obama did nothing about [email protected] acted immediately to protect Americans. Democrats are also Americans and should support our President.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.