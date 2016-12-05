Trump tweets 'SNL' is 'unwatchable' after its sketch about his tweets

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway and Alec Baldwin as President-elect Donald Trump on NBC’s ‘SNL.’

President-elect Donald Trump bashed NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Twitter after the show aired a sketch about his rampant tweeting.

Alec Baldwin returned to portray Trump on the opening sketch for Saturday’s episode. It portrayed Trump along with some aides, including Kate McKinnon playing Trump’s campaign manager and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, trying to tear Trump’s attention away from Twitter for a security briefing.

At one point in the sketch, McKinnon’s Conway defends Trump’s tweets, saying, “There is a reason, actually, that Donald tweets so much. He does it to distract the media from his business conflicts and all the very scary people in his cabinet.”

“Actually, that’s not why I do it,” Baldwin’s Trump responded. “I do it because my brain is bad.”

The sketch evidently didn’t sit well with president-elect Trump, who tweeted just after midnight that the show was “unwatchable” and “biased.”

“Just tried watching ‘Saturday Night Live’ – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” Trump tweeted.

It wasn’t the first time Trump has critiqued the show on Twitter. In late November, he also tweeted that it was “unwatchable” and not “funny at all.” And in October, he called the show “boring and unfunny” and said Baldwin’s impersonation of him “stinks.”

In light of Trump’s newest comments on “SNL” being “biased,” it’s worth noting that the sketch show had Trump on as a host for an entire episode during the primary race in November 2015. It was a controversial move since NBC had previously said it was cutting ties with the real-estate mogul.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on just one sketch the previous month.

Watch “SNL” mock Trump’s Twitter use below:

