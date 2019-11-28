Trump posted a photo of himself Photoshopped to look like Rocky Balboa and hoo boy

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019.

President Donald Trump tweeted out an image Wednesday morning of his head photoshopped onto Rocky Balboa’s body for no apparent reason.

The general reaction on Twitter was confusion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For reasons that remain unclear, President Donald Trump tweeted out an image Wednesday morning of his head superimposed onto a photo of a bare-chested Rocky Balboa.

The photo had no accompanying caption to explain the image, and the general reaction on Twitter was confusion.

Trump has mastered the art of drunk-tweeting, sober. https://t.co/gQSMiIbreB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 27, 2019

Jesus Christ — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 27, 2019

A reminder that Trump tweets are official statements from the WH https://t.co/Uqapskjt5A — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 27, 2019

is this real life — Caleb Hull ???????????? (@CalebJHull) November 27, 2019

There are 1,000 things I am sure I could say about this jaw-dropping moment of presidential insanity, but for the life of me, I am too stunned to think of any of them. pic.twitter.com/OdEezNS6A3 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 27, 2019

The photo used in Trump’s tweet was originally the poster image for the 1982 film “Rocky III,” starring Sylvester Stallone. It’s unclear who superimposed Trump’s face over the photo, or why.

MGM/UA Entertainment The poster for ‘Rocky III’ starring Sylvester Stallone.

The background from the posted seems to have been swapped with an image of the crowd from the audience at his Florida rally Tuesday night, where he falsely claimed that liberals want to rename Thanksgiving.

Trump’s post may be a subtle dig at those who had scrutinised his recent trip to the Walter Reed National Medical Centre. Trump had made a roughly two-hour, unexpected visit to the hospital on November 16 that prompted speculation about his health. The White House said the visit was for medical tests as part of Trump’s annual physical exam, and that the president remains in good health.

Others pointed out that Wednesday marked the 34th anniversary of Rocky IV premiering in theatres. Perhaps Trump was commemorating it, even though he got the movie wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.