TRUMP TWEETS BACK AT NBC: Companies are adding US jobs 'because of me!'

President-elect Donald Trump once again took to Twitter early on Wednesday morning to decry a report from NBC News.

“Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS,” tweeted Trump. “Ask top CEO’s of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!”

The tweets follow a report from Ben Popken of NBC News regarding a rash of companies announcing plans to bring jobs back to the US following Trump’s election.

Since Trump has used his Twitter account to attack companies like General Motors for moving jobs outside of the US, Popken cited analysts that said it appears some firms are jumping out ahead of the president-elect’s criticism by making early announcements.

As noted by Popken, there appear to be a few categories of new jobs added in the past few months. Some are actual new jobs, some appear to be long planned but announced after the election, and some were not moving at all.

In the last case, Trump tweeted that Ford was keeping jobs at a factory in Kentucky that had no plans to cut jobs and criticised Toyota for moving jobs to Mexico despite that not being the case. Additionally, some companies like Sprint have repackaged previously announced hiring sprees which have then been touted by Trump as new jobs.

There have been a number of announcements about new jobs in the US that seem to have been in the works for a while such as Amazon’s plan to add 100,000 US workers in its fulfillment centres (which made no mention of Trump) or Taco Bell’s announcement that it will add 100,000 jobs as part of a long-term restaurant expansion.

Others seem to be new announcements such as Bayer’s addition of 3,000 jobs — which Trump tweeted about following his criticism of NBC News report — , Hyundai’s addition of thousands of jobs, and Lockheed Martin’s addition of 1,800 jobs.

The NBC News report also noted that many of the jobs may not have direct ties to Trump’s election, but instead are being announced in order to avoid the ire of the president-elect.

Additionally, Trump once again used the buzzword “fake news” to describe the report. Fake news, originally meaning intentionally false news to influence public opinion, has since come to mean anything supposedly misleading and has been used by the president-elect to discredit other media reports before.

Trump also tweeted about NBC’s “Today Show” after the morning program followed up on the report, saying the show was “doing so badly compared to its glorious past.” Today was the top-rated morning show in December 2016.

