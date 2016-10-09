TRUMP: 'Certainly has been an interesting 24 hours!'

After issuing multiple apologies over a recording of himself making vulgar comments about women, Donald Trump addressed the controversy in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Certainly has been an interesting 24 hours!” he tweeted.

After the recording surfaced Friday afternoon, Trump initially issued a statement dismissing his comments as “locker room banter.”

In the 2005 clip, Trump was heard saying he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.” He also discussed trying to sleep with a married woman and failing.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said in the statement. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended.”

But the firestorm of criticism continued, and he issued a second apology early Saturday morning.

“Everyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am,” he said in a pre-recorded video posted to his Facebook account.

“I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone I’m not. I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more-than-a-decade-old video are one of them,” he continued. “I said it. I was wrong. And I apologise.”

Several prominent Republicans called for Trump to step out of the presidential race, and the condemnation of his comments from party officials and leaders was nearly universal.

