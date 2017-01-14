Trump revives attacks on intelligence community in raging early-morning tweetstorm

President-elect Donald Trump raged against his political opponents and the intelligence community in an early-morning tweetstorm Friday.

He called a 35-page dossier of allegations against him made public this week “phony” and said they are “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives.”

“It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued,” Trump tweeted. “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans — FAKE NEWS!”

He continued: “Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

The full contained unverified claims about Trump’s activities in Russia and campaign coordination with Kremlin officials. It was compiled by a former British intelligence officer commissioned by Trump’s political opponents.

The document had been circulating at the highest levels of the US government and intelligence community. As part of classified briefing materials on Russia’s efforts to influence the election, Trump was provided a two-page summary of the dossier last week by intelligence officials.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said earlier this week that he spoke to Trump about the document and said he was dismayed by the fact that it had been made public. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, as well as top members of Congress on intelligence matters, were also briefed on the document.

