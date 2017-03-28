Trump rails against Hillary Clinton in a late-night tweetstorm amid Russia investigation

President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm on Monday night, railing against a bipartisan committee investigating potential ties between his associates and Russia. investigation into his alleged connections with Russia.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian ‘reset,’ praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company,” said one of Trump’s tweets. “Trump Russia story is a hoax,” he added.

This wouldn’t be the first time Trump attempted to link Hillary Clinton’s — his former Democratic rival in the election — with Russian affairs. In a campaign rally in 2016, he was quoted as saying: “Hillary Clinton gave them 20 per cent of our uranium — gave Russia for a big payment.”

Looking back to the uranium deal in question, The Washington Post gave Trump’s claim four “Pinocchios,” the publication’s highest mark for inaccuracy, in its fact-checking analysis.

The Post concluded that Clinton’s State Department was merely one of nine other agencies on a committee that was responsible for approving a Russian state-owned nuclear energy agency’s purchase of the US’s 20% uranium extraction capacity, and that there was no evidence that Clinton was personally involved in the deal.

View Trump’s tweets below:

Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

