Trump tweets conspiracy theories and accuses cable news host of murder while his lawyers argue to the Supreme Court that he is too busy being president to be investigated

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are currently arguing to the Supreme Court that he is too busy being president to be investigated or criminally prosecuted.

Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records pose “an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day,” Trump’s defence attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, said last week.

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s other defence attorney, echoed that view, saying subpoenaing the president’s tax returns opens the door for others to “harass, distract, and interfere with the sitting president.”

“He has responsibilities – he is himself a branch of government,” Sekulow said.

In the days since, Trump has tweeted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, implied a cable news host is guilty of murder, and accused his predecessor of masterminding a plot to overthrow his presidency.

Patrick Strawbridge, one of Trump’s defence attorneys, told the court last week that Congress’ decision to subpoena “decades worth of papers” about Trump’s finances from him and his family “poses an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day.”

“Unlike Congress, the president is never in recess, and these types of subpoenas are going to be particularly troublesome,” Strawbridge said.

Jeffrey B. Wall, the deputy solicitor general appearing on behalf of the Justice Department, echoed Strawbridge, saying the subpoenas pose a “danger of harassing, distracting, and undermining the president.”

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s other personal defence attorney, later argued to the court that the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s move to subpoena the president’s personal tax returns opens the door for other DAs to “harass, distract, and interfere with the sitting president.”

“The president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen,” Sekulow said. “He has responsibilities. He is himself a branch of government.”

The same day his lawyers made their arguments, Trump suggested Joe Scarborough, a co-host on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” committed murder.

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

And here’s a sampling of what the president has tweeted in the days since his lawyers argued he is too busy being the commander in chief to respond to subpoenas for his personal records:

….beaten Sleepy Joe in a LANDSLIDE, every State, if these events didn’t happen. Even if Warren just dropped out, he would have easily won. Dems did it to him with Crooked Hillary and now, even more so…and Bernie doesn’t even complain. VOTE for Trump on TRADE, better than BS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Consistently great reporting by Elizabeth MacDonald of @FoxBusiness. She really understands OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

A really great woman, and what a job she is doing! https://t.co/MSCOqbAH5Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The Fake News knows this. Thanks Katie! https://t.co/bUbgAylOcB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

They got caught. Some very nervous criminals out there. Thank you Ted! https://t.co/iDgxTokCwJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

OIL (ENERGY) IS BACK!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

So the so-called HHS Whistleblower was against HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE. Then why did he make, and sign, an emergency use authorization? @NorahODonnell said, “He shared his concerns with a reporter.” In other words, he LEAKED. A dumb @60Minutes hit job on a grandstanding Never Trumper! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

TRANSITION TO GREATNESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James! https://t.co/8ZfHD4LjT1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Lacy will do a great job. Omar is a corrupt disaster! https://t.co/hxhrMrWXOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Doing REALLY well, medically, on solving the CoronaVirus situation (Plague!). It will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Doing a GREAT job! https://t.co/OYRpiYiXpp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Really sad, but even “sadder”, watch flunky @Lawrence CRY when I whipped his mind & he was FORCED to apologize to me over Apprentice fees. Even Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough (bad ratings) beat him up, on air, unmercifully. Find tapes & play (5 years back?). https://t.co/JPbJd4f5UV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

