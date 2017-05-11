TRUMP COMES UNGLUED: President spends hours after bombshell Comey firing blasting away at Democrats

As he has done time-and-time again since he first announced his presidential bid in mid-2015, President Donald Trump spent the hours after a major controversy blasting his opponents on social media.

In this instance, Trump responded from his Twitter account to criticism of his bombshell firing of FBI Director James Comey by hammering away at Democrats such as “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” and “Richie” Blumenthal.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, ‘I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer,'” Trump said in his first tweet after the firing, pointing to a comment Schumer made in 2016. “Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp.”

Democrats were quick to invoke former President Richard Nixon, the Watergate scandal, and his infamous “Saturday Night Massacre,” when Nixon fired the independent special prosecutor investigating the scandal.

Trump attributed Comey’s ouster to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. But Comey was in the midst of investigating potential ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials to help influence the election. In his letter to Comey, Trump claimed that Comey “informed” him “on three separate occasions” that the president “was not under investigation.” Comey had not confirmed that claim publicly.

Firing the FBI director who was leading an investigation related to Trump was a “big mistake,” Schumer told Trump during a phone call Trump made to the Senate minority leader and New York Democrat. Schumer later held a press conference slamming Trump for his decision.

Trump saved most of his fire for Blumenthal.

On Wednesday morning, Trump, repeating an attack he made on the Democratic senator from Connecticut earlier in his presidency, tweeted about Blumenthal’s misrepresentation of his war record during his 2010 campaign.

Trump said Blumenthal should be investigated instead of himself.

He posted in a series of three tweets: “Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. “Richie” devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For….years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When…. caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness…and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts.”

During his 2010 run, Blumenthal had to hold a press conference after he said multiple times that he served “in” the Vietnam War, even though he did not, according to Politico. Blumenthal clarified that he meant to say he served “during” the war, as he was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves for six years during the war but did not serve overseas.

Trump was given five deferments from the military draft, including one that was a result of receiving a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels.

Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, held nothing back in his disdain for Trump’s move, lambasting the decision in a statement before making the rounds on TV.

He said the firing”catastrophically compromised the FBI’s ongoing investigation of his own White House’s ties to Russia.”

“Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened, and our faith in the independence and integrity of those systems so shaken,” he said in a statement. “The only way to restore faith in a nonpolitical, nonpartisan FBI is to appoint an independent special prosecutor.”

Trump also broadened his attacks to all of “The Democrats.”

“The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!”

He tweeted, predicting of both Republicans and Democrats, that “when things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.