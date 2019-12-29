Trump supported Michael Moore prediction that the president's 'voracious' supporters would defeat a centrist Democrat in 2020

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Filmmaker Michael Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a “centrist, moderate” up against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Moore said in an interview that “if the election were held today,” Trump’s “voracious” supporters would back him against a Democratic candidate attempting to unite the “middle.”

Trump later tweeted to tout Moore’s prediction, adding that it was the same as his forecast for the 2016 election and “nobody ever said Michael was stupid!”

President Donald Trump tweeted to echo filmmaker Michael Moore’s predictions for the 2020 presidential election that included a call for Democratic voters to become active in campaign activities as soon as possible.

Moore said in an interview with “Democracy Now!” that “if the election were held today,” Trump would win reelection when up against a “centrist, moderate” Democratic candidate.

The biggest issue in the race stems from Trump’s staunch supporters in key areas that overwhelmed Hillary Clinton’s backers and have maintained their support for Trump three years later, Moore said.

“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” Moore said. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behaviour.”

“They are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump,” Moore added, “that’s the bad news.”

Moore called for Democrats to avoid giving voters “another Hillary Clinton to vote for” by pushing supporters to the middle and scattering votes.

“We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base, women, people of colour, young people,” Moore said. “When they wake up that morning and they feel the way that many of us, many of you watching, felt the morning that you were going to in 2008, and you were going to get to go and vote for Barack Obama.”

Moore emphasised the need for excitement among women and voters aged between 18 and 35, who want to “vote for the fighter.”

“Will they come out and vote for a centrist, moderate candidate,” Moore said. “I don’t think that is going to happen. They’re going to come out and vote for the fighter, for the person that shares their values.”

Hours after the interview, Trump quoted a tweet that referenced Moore’s prediction, adding that it was the same as his forecast for the 2016 election and “nobody ever said Michael was stupid!”

He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid! https://t.co/XDEzsTS1Pt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Looking ahead to the 2020 election, Moore emphasised political action over all else.

“We need action,” Moore said. “I don’t want anyone sitting around hoping. Forget hope. Get up. Rise up. Turn off the TV. Put down your device. Get out there and be involved in your neighbourhood.”

