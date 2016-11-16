Trump is catching some flak for referring to cabinet picks as 'finalists'

Chris Sanchez

President-elect Donald Trump is catching some flak for referring to his cabinet picks as “finalists,” in a tweet sent from his Twitter account Tuesday night.

“Very organised process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!,” the president-elect wrote.

Observers were apparently taken aback by the wording of that tweet. Several suggested Trump is treating the cabinet selection process like an episode of “The Apprentice.”

The message was seen as an effort to downplay reports of turmoil within his transition team following Tuesday’s shake-up that led to the ouster of several recently appointed members.

The New York Times also reported that Trump’s transition was in disarray amid infighting.

Trump presidential campaign was notably smaller than any other in history. His transition team now has the Herculean task of filling some 4,000 federal staff positions.

Here’s a glimpse at how Twitter reacted:

