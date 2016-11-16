Trump is catching some flak for referring to cabinet picks as 'finalists'

President-elect Donald Trump is catching some flak for referring to his cabinet picks as “finalists,” in a tweet sent from his Twitter account Tuesday night.

“Very organised process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!,” the president-elect wrote.

Observers were apparently taken aback by the wording of that tweet. Several suggested Trump is treating the cabinet selection process like an episode of “The Apprentice.”

The message was seen as an effort to downplay reports of turmoil within his transition team following Tuesday’s shake-up that led to the ouster of several recently appointed members.

The New York Times also reported that Trump’s transition was in disarray amid infighting.

Trump presidential campaign was notably smaller than any other in history. His transition team now has the Herculean task of filling some 4,000 federal staff positions.

Here’s a glimpse at how Twitter reacted:

@realDonaldTrump does this mean there is a new season of the apprentice or

— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) November 16, 2016

@realDonaldTrump This isn’t a contest, dude. You’re literally about to run the USA. Are you serious?

— Will Mendelson (@williemendelson) November 16, 2016

@realDonaldTrump doesn’t sound so organised? Is this the apprentice???

— Boston Jimmy (@jim72182) November 16, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump maybe let America text in and vote then wait a day for the live results show?

— Chris Allen (@chrisallenshow) November 16, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Welcome to Cabinet Apprentice, The Reality Show. Donald will give roses to all the “finalists”

— Rob Bushway (@RobBushway) November 16, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.