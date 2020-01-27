Trump tweets about Kobe Bryant's death: 'That is terrible news!'

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Elected officials, including President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, reacted to the death of legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

After it was confirmed that Bryant died in a helicopter crash at around 10 AM, Trump first continued to tweet about his innocence in the impeachment proceedings, then switched to condolences.

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!” Trump tweeted.

Newsom put out a statement mourning the loss of Bryant and praising his charitable work, while US Representative Brad Sherman from Los Angeles tweeted that it was “a tragedy.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The shocking news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning along with three others elicited reactions from celebrities, athletes, and elected officials, including President Donald Trump.

After Bryant’s death was confirmed by multiple sources, Trump first tweeted about unrelated issues – namely, his innocence in the ongoing impeachment proceedings. After tweeting “Nothing done wrong, READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” and retweeting two others, Trump pivoted to condolences.

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California,” the president tweeted. “That is terrible news!”

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Hours later, Trump sent another tweet in which he said Bryant was “one of the truly great basketball players of all time,” who was “just getting started in life.” He then sent condolences to Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and the rest of their family.

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

…..Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former President Barack Obama also paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter. “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” he wrote. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Elected officials from California also reacted to Bryant’s death. Gov. Gavin Newsom put out a statement that praised Bryant’s “raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players.”

“Despite winning five NBA championships and two gold Olympic medals, and achieving countless accolades in the athletics world, he also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation,” the statement read.

Other politicians tweeted about the news, including US Representative Brad Sherman from Los Angeles, who shared a Los Angeles Times article about Bryant’s death and wrote, “This is a tragedy for the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, and the world.”

This is a tragedy for the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, and the world. https://t.co/qF0t2KwPG6 — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 26, 2020

Condolences and tributes to Bryant and Gigi have continued to pour in throughout the day as the world reacted to the stunning news of their deaths. Moments of silence were held at campaign events and other basketball games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.