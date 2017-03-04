Trump attacks Chuck Schumer as 'total hypocrite,' tweets out picture of Schumer drinking coffee with Putin

President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday afternoon, calling the New York senator a “total hypocrite” over his calls to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin,” Trump tweeted. He attached a photo of a younger Schumer drinking coffee and eating what appeared to be doughnuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“A total hypocrite!” Trump added.

Trump’s administration has faced increased scrutiny in recent days over its seemingly expanding ties to Russia, amid intelligence community conclusions that Russia influenced the results of the 2016 election. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from Justice Department investigations related to the Trump campaign after reports revealed he did not disclose two meetings he held with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak over the course of the presidential campaign.

Schumer called for Sessions’ resignation on Thursday after the revelations, and he underscored the need for a further evaluation of the “scope of Russia’s interference” in the 2016 election in a tweet. Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, responded succinctly: “Do it over doughnuts and coffee.”

Schumer responded Friday by alluding to Sessions’ failure to disclose his meetings with the Russian ambassador during his Senate confirmation hearing.

“Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you & your team?” Schumer said.

Here are the tweets:

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

.@SenSchumer– do it over a doughnut and coffee. pic.twitter.com/BvnYukwtXs

— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 3, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.