Trump blames Delta for airport issues during immigration backlash

Delta Airlines is the latest company to fall into the path of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Trump claimed that Delta’s computer outage, which caused delays and more than 300 flight cancellations, was the source of troubles at airports over the weekend.

“Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer,” tweeted Trump.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday that banned inbound travel from seven Muslim-majority countries

Trump’s order halted refugee arrivals into the US for 120 days, and it barred citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen for 90 days.

The president has faced criticism over the constitutionality of the order, federal judges have blocked parts of the ban, and widespread protests have broken out at airports around the US.

The computer outage was the second in six months for Delta and stranded passengers across the US.

“I want to apologise to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a press release early Monday. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

Delta also issued a statement on Saturday saying they would “make every effort” to assist customers impacted by Trump’s executive order.

“Delta will make every effort to contact impacted customers with flexible rebooking options including refunds,” said the statement.

Following the tweet and outage, Delta stock is slightly lower in trading. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, shares were down roughly 1.6% at $48.90.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.