Trump’s new social media platform won’t let users criticize the site, according to its terms of service

Former President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump announced plans Wednesday to launch a new social media platform.

TRUTH Social was created to “give a voice to all,” according to Trump.

But the site’s terms of service says users agree not to “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm” it.

Former President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to launch a new social media platform that will “give a voice to all,” or at least to those who don’t plan to criticize it.

That’s according to TRUTH Social’s terms of service, which says users may not “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.”

Other banned conduct includes impersonating another user, copying the site’s software, or using the site in a way that breaks the law.

Trump, who has long railed against censorship by social media companies, said in a statement that he created the new platform “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said.

He added that Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company behind TRUTH Social, was “founded with a mission to give a voice to all.”

The announcement about the new platform came after many months of reports that Trump was looking into launching his own platform after being booted from sites like Facebook and Twitter for violating their terms of service.

TRUTH Social will reportedly publicly launch in 2022.