Trump trolled Tom Steyer after he quoted the president saying: 'Democrats are gonna destroy the economy in 15 minutes'

Donald Trump trolled Tom Steyer after the Democratic presidential candidate quoted him during Tuesday night’s primary debate, pretending the hedge-fund billionaire was warning a Democratic victory would have massive economic fallout.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the president retweeted a clip of Steyer saying, “Democrats are gonna destroy the economy in 15 minutes if they get in control.” While Steyer was quoting him, Trump passed off the comments as the candidate’s own views.

“I agree with him on this, 100%,” Trump commented on the video. “But why would anyone vote Democrat? We are setting all time records with the economy!”

Trump has repeatedly touted the economy as one of his greatest achievements as president, and is banking on its continued strength to help his reelection chances later this year. Unemployment has continued to drop, falling to about a 50-year low, while stocks have continued their rallies to record highs during his tenure as president. GDP has also been growing steadily.

Steyer responded less than 30 minutes later, mocking Trump’s repeated calls for the public to read the “perfect” transcript of his controversial call with Ukraine’s president, which resulted in his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

“Read the transcript. It’s actually perfect. I said you’re a fraud and a failure – and I’ll expose you. Now go to bed,” Steyer tweeted.

Steyer has showed a surprisingly high showing in opinion polls released this week, perhaps a sign the billionaire’s big ad spending push has been paying off.

