Trump Tower residents are complaining that heavy security is keeping them from their food deliveries

For residents of Donald Trump’s namesake tower on New York City’s 5th Avenue, there are upsides and downsides to being neighbours with the president’s family.

One obvious upside is the increased security surrounding the building since Trump was elected. Unfortunately, that safety and privilege comes at a price: convenience.

Realtor Julius A. Liu of NY NY Condo Inc. told Bloomberg that he lets prospective buyers know they will be questioned in the lobby, and that their bags will be searched before they can come inside.

“It’s an inconvenience to some, but there are people who say, ‘You know what? This is the safest building in the city now,'” Liu said.

Shortly after the election in November, an email blast trumpeting the building’s heightened security was sent out by a team of Douglas Elliman brokers trying to sell a $2.1 million one-bedroom unit located on the 31st floor. They said it was “the best value in the most secure building in Manhattan.”

“The New Aminity [sic] — The United States Secret Service,” the email read. That unit is still on the market, though its listing price has since been lowered to $2 million.

With the heavy security and cordoned-off blocks full of barriers ensuring that no one can get too close, that means your car service isn’t getting very close either.

“It’s a luxury building, and if you have a car service come pick you up and it’s pouring rain, and you have security checkpoints, you’re looking at walking around the block,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel real estate, told Bloomberg. “You’re adding this complication for day-to-day accessibility.”

The heavy security has also apparently complicated dry-cleaning deliveries for residents, as well as food deliveries ordered via apps like Seamless and Grubhub.

The situation is clear: When it comes to living in Trump Tower luxury, don’t expect to be able to have it all.

