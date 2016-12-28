Trump Tower was evacuated, but now everything is 'all clear'

Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a “suspicious package” was found in the lobby, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5 p.m. local time, the New York Police Department reported that the situation at Trump Tower was “all clear.” The package was a bag with children’s toys, authorities said.

President-elect Donald Trump is currently in Florida.

The NYPD bomb squad responded to the situation “out of an abundance of caution,” J. Peter Donald, NYPD’s assistant commissioner for communication and public information, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump Tower is a 58-story skyscraper located in Midtown Manhattan on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets. The skyscraper is currently used as the headquarters for the Trump Organisation, houses Trump’s primary residence, and has been the primary site of Trump’s presidential transition efforts since his November election victory.

Traffic grinded to a halt after the evacuation on Tuesday afternoon, according to New York Times reporter Sarah Maslin Nir, who reported that police closed Madison Avenue between 55th and 58th streets.

Here are some videos from the scene:

This story is developing. Click here for updates.

Somehow I’m the first member of the public back inside evacuated Trump Tower. Here’s what it looks like pic.twitter.com/fvUCcDRW6u

— Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) December 27, 2016

WATCH: Police quickly evacuated people from Trump Tower earlier Tuesday due to a suspicious package; the package has since been cleared. pic.twitter.com/wxOIsVwzWm

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) December 27, 2016

Police are pushing tourists and reporters alike down the block, away from Trump Tower, which was just evacuated pic.twitter.com/Cn7YUsp7Et

— Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) December 27, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.