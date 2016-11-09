Why Trump and Clinton's locations are surrounded with dump trucks full of sand

As Americans around the country head to the polls to decide on the US’s next president, a strange sight unfolded in Manhattan.

Dump trucks filled with sand surround Trump Tower and the Javits Center, the respective locations where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will watch the election.

The trucks completely surround both Manhattan addresses in addition to the NYPD, though Trump will spend the evening at the Hilton hotel on 6th avenue.

The massive trucks filled with sand secure the location by providing a dense, protective barrier to both buildings in the event of a bomb.

While it is an unusual sight, the truck tactic has been used before. The New York Times reported in 1983 that the Reagans ate their Thanksgiving dinner while dump trucks filled with sand surrounded the White House in response to an apparent bomb scare.

Row of heavy dump trucks filled with sand are providing a protective barrier for Trump Tower on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/DW2bpZBB3D

— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2016

Same kind of Dump Trucks protecting Hillary Clinton’s location tonight #Elections2016 pic.twitter.com/iNMXunDAnP

— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2016

PHOTOS: Trump Tower Surrounded By Dump Trucks Filled With Sand To Edge Against Attacks – TMZ pic.twitter.com/DxcqUSuIXT

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2016

