The guy who climbed the outside of Trump Tower in New York is being held for a psychological evaluation

A man from Virginia who was detained by police after he climbed to the 21st floor of Trump Tower Wednesday is being held for a psychological evaluation, the New York Police Department said.

The 20-year-old man spent more than two hours working his way up the 58-story building before police snatched him into an open window. Police did not identify the man.

The entire ordeal was captured on live television.

The man apparently wanted a meeting with Donald Trump. The Republican presidential nominee was travelling in Virginia and Florida on Wednesday.

A video showing the man explaining why he climbed Trump Tower was sent to Business Insider in an email tip shortly after we published an article on the climber.

“If I had sought this via conventional means I would be much less likely to have success as you are a busy man with many responsibilities,” the person said in the video.

The Trump campaign was unimpressed by the gesture. “This man performed a ridiculous and dangerous stunt,” Trump’s general counsel, Michael D. Cohen, said in a statement to CNN. “There’s damage to the building and he caused the unnecessary deployment of New York’s finest to protect his safety and the safety of everyone in the building.”

“I’m 100% certain the NYPD had better things to do,” Cohen added.

