TRUMP: Don't worry about my 'tough phone calls'

President Donald Trump told Americans at a prayer breakfast Thursday not to worry about the “tough phone calls” he’s having with world leaders.

Trump’s comments came a day after reports surfaced of a phone call he had with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday, during which he supposedly disparaged Mexico and threatened to use military force against the drug trade, and another with the Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, in which he called a refugee agreement with the nation the “worst deal ever”.

“The world is in trouble, but we’re gonna straighten it out,” he said at the National Prayer Breakfast. “That’s what I do. I fix things. We’re gonna straighten it out.”

He continued: “When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it. They’re tough. We have to be tough. It’s time we’re gonna be a little tough, folks. We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not gonna happen anymore.”

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted that Iran has been “formally PUT ON NOTICE” in response to its recent test of a ballistic missile.

“Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!” Trump tweeted. “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the US came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”

A US official later said that those comments made to Nieto were “lighthearted.”

In his contentious phone call to Australia, Trump accused Malcolm Turnbull of trying to send America the “next Boston bombers” under a deal to send refugees from Australia to the US.

And tweeted: “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!”

Arizona Sen. John McCain also later rebuked that call, saying Trump called the ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, to express US support.

“Australia is one of America’s oldest friends and staunchest allies,” McCain said in a statement. “We are united by ties of family and friendship, mutual interests and common values, and shared sacrifice in wartime.”

The statement continued: “In that spirit, I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the US-Australia alliance. I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance, honour the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.”

