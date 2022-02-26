Trump took documents to Mar-a-Lago that are so sensitive they may not be described in public, report says

Then-President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff/Getty Images

Trump took documents of the “very highest levels of classification” to Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post said.

Some of the documents are so sensitive that they may not be described in upcoming inventory reports.

The details emerge as a congressional committee intensifies its investigation into Trump’s handling of White House records.

Former President Donald Trump took documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that are “so sensitive” they might not be able to be described in public, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing two unnamed sources.

After leaving office in January 2021, Trump took 15 boxes of documents to his Florida resort, which National Archives officials said contained some classified information.

Some of the documents were of the “very highest levels of classification,” two sources told The Post, and therefore might not be able to be described in upcoming inventory reports in an unclassified way.

One source told The Post that there are records “that only a very few have clearances” to review.

The details emerge as a congressional committee ramps up its investigation into Trump’s handling of White House records.

On Friday, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to request a “detailed description” of the contents of the recovered boxes.

NARA had set Friday as a deadline to provide an inventory of the contents, which are expected to offer more information on the volume and scope of classified documents, The Post reported.

Maloney also requested details about all presidential records that Trump “had torn up, destroyed, mutilated, or attempted to tear up, destroy or mutilate.”

She also asked for details about any reviews conducted by other federal agencies into the contents of the boxes, and communications between the Trump administration and NARA relating to the Presidential Records Act.

In the letter to the National Archives on Friday, Maloney described Trump’s handling of records as the “largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment.”

The Presidential Records Act requires presidents and White House staff to preserve official documents and communications, and turn those items over to the Archives at the end of a president’s term.