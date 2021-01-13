Trump told Pence 'you can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p---y' before certification vote in Congress, The New York Times reported

Getty Images President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

In a conversation before a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters overtook the Capitol while Vice President Mike Pence was certifying his election loss, Trump told Pence that he “can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p—y,” The New York Times reported.

A new report sheds light on the confrontational nature of Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump’s conversations ahead of the January 6 certification vote and insurrection at the Capitol.

Pence was presiding over the electoral vote count certification at the Capitol on January 6, where he made it clear he would move forward with President-elect Joe Biden’s election certification. When an armed mob of Trump supporters, egged on by Trump and GOP colleagues, overtook the Capitol and stormed the Senate chamber, lawmakers were forced to lock down for four hours.

During that time, as Pence was locked down, Trump reportedly did not call to check on him but instead tweeted another attack at Pence.

According to the New York Times, Trump relentlessly pressured Pence in personal conversations ahead of the January 6 vote to change his mind.

In a last-ditch attempt to persuade Pence as he headed to the Capitol, Trump called him and said, “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p—y,” The Times reported, citing two people familiar with the conversation.

Ultimately, Pence followed the US Constitution on January 6, presiding over Biden’s certification in Congress and bucking Trump’s pressure campaign.

Throughout their nearly four years in power, the two have rarely clashed, with Pence providing silent, stoic support for Trump’s agenda.

“I’m glad he didn’t break the law, but it’s kind of hard to call somebody courageous for choosing not to help overthrow our democratic system of government,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, Democrat of New Jersey told The Times. “He’s got to understand that the man he’s been working for and defending loyally is almost single-handedly responsible for creating a movement in this country that wants to hang Mike Pence.”

On Tuesday, Pence sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirming that he would not support forcibly removing Trump via the 25th amendment, accusing the Democrats of playing “political games.”

On Wednesday, the House is set to vote on articles of impeachment against Trump for his role in inciting the riot, potentially making Trump the first President to ever be impeached on two separate occasions.

