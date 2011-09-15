Trump Just Accepted Gold Instead Of A Dollar Deposit On One Of His Properties

Donald Trump’s flirtation with a presidencial run is over, but he’s still making stunt-jabs at Obama.



The latest: he’s accepting Apmex’s deposit for Trump office space in the form of “three 32-ounce bars of gold.”

From the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump said he sees the deal as a repudiation of the Obama administration’s economic policies, of which he has been a vocal critic.

“It’s a sad day when a large property owner starts accepting gold instead of the dollar,” Mr. Trump said in an interview.

The Donald says Obama is “not protecting the dollar at all.” Trump-as-pundit hates a weak dollar! But what about Trump-as-businessman?

“I happen to love a weak dollar,” Trump said in an interview. “There’s nothing better for New York real estate.”

