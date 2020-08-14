Defying precedent, Trump says he will give Republican convention speech from the White House lawn

Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 14, 2020 in Washington, DC.
- President Trump told the New York Post on Thursday that he would likely give his Republican National Convention speech from the White House lawn.
- “I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” he told the tabloid.
- “We’d do it possibly outside on one of the lawns,” Trump said.
- Presidents typically avoid conflating their official capacities with their electoral campaigns, a tradition repeatedly flouted by Trump.
- Trump previously floated giving his acceptance speech at the Great Battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
- The Republican National Convention was planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, but some events were moved to Jacksonville, Florida, over disagreements about capacity and social distancing with the governor.
- The Jacksonville plan was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic; scaled-down events will happen in Charlotte and there will be a live stream. The event will take place from August 21 to August 24.
