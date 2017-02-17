'Nothing to see here': Time magazine's illustrated cover reflects Trump's tumultuous first month in office

Despite his well-documented obsession with appearing on magazine covers, President Donald Trump may not be as keen on collecting the cover of the week’s Time magazine.

Illustrated by Tim O’Brien for the accompanying story “Inside Donald Trump’s White House Chaos,” this week’s cover reflects the tumultuous first month of Trump’s presidency, which included a botched majority-Muslim nation travel ban, revelations about the Trump campaigns ties to Russian intelligence, and a failed cabinet nominee and national security adviser.

The president has had a long love-hate relationship with Time, keeping stacks of the magazine with himself on the cover on his desk in New York for years, a habit he continued at the White House.

“Look at that picture of me on Time,” Trump told a reporter in his office last year. “It’s a movement! Isn’t that an amazing picture? It’s been a lot of fun.”

He’s frequently commented on the magazine’s leadership and staffing, and railed against it after it failed to make him its person of the year in 2015, an honour he received after his upset election win the following year.

“I was on their cover four, five weeks ago. They should have picked me for the ‘Person of the Year,’ but they didn’t. No, they should have,” Trump told a crowd at an Arizona rally in 2015.

“I said I’m never going to get it because I’m not establishment. But every panel that I saw on television when Time was — because, you know, it’s sort of cool, even though the magazine’s going down the tubes. No, it’s a cool thing. Most magazines are going down, in all fairness to them. It’s great, isn’t it? To watch these guys go down the tubes? Isn’t it great? I love it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.