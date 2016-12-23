Trump is reportedly playing golf with Tiger Woods Friday morning

President-elect Donald Trump is playing a round of golf with Tiger Woods on Friday morning, multiple sources reported.

According to Golf Digest and CNN’s Jim Acosta, the legendary golfer will be hitting the links with the president-elect at his West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump International Golf Club. Per Golf Digest, the pair is expected to play along two other Trump International members.

It won’t be the first time Trump and Woods, the world’s most famous golfer, have met. In 2013, when Woods won the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump’s Trump Doral course, the Manhattan billionaire awarded him the event’s trophy.

Woods had also played a round of golf with President Barack Obama roughly three years ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.