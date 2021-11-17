Trump says he will ‘never ever’ endorse any Republican who votes for Biden’s Build Back Better plan

President Donald Trump discusses the potential impact of Hurricane Michael during a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump threatened not to support any Republicans who vote in favor of Biden’s Build Back Better legislation.

“Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump Endorsement,” he said on Wednesday.

The threat comes after 32 Republicans voted for Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and threatened not to support any Republican who votes in favor of it.

“Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement, referring to Biden’s sweeping $US1 ($AU1).75 ($AU2) trillion economic spending package that House Democrats are hoping to pass before Thanksgiving.

The bill’s framework includes investments that would dramatically boost the country’s social safety net, from universal pre-K to an expanded child tax credit. The package also includes billions in funding to tackle climate change.

Democrats aim to pass the bill on a party-line vote in both chambers. Senate Democrats are planning to use a process called budget reconciliation to move the legislation forward on a majority vote and bypass the 60-vote filibuster requirement.

Still, Trump sent a warning to Republican lawmakers who may choose to vote for the legislation, though no Republican has actually expressed support for it.

“I understand that a couple Republican Senators may get on board so that they can have yet another and even bigger victory, for the Democrats, while at the same time ensuring massive Inflation and the destruction of our Country as we know it,” Trump said in his Wednesday statement.

Trump’s comments come after 32 Republican lawmakers supported Biden’s $US1 ($AU1) trillion infrastructure bill, which he signed into law on Monday. Trump has already said he will support primary challengers to those Republicans who are up for reelection in the 2022 midterms.

The former president has particularly took aim at Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

“McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their ‘Dream of Communism Bill’ and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago,” Trump said, calling the Kentucky Republican a “Broken Old Crow.”

McConnell has defended his support for the bill, which was negotiated for months.

“It’s a godsend for Kentucky,” McConnell said earlier this month. “We have a lot of infrastructure needs.”

Though Trump has left office, he remains a popular figure in the Republican Party, with many GOP members claiming that his support in the 2022 midterm elections will be important to the party winning back control of the House and Senate. McConnell himself reportedly warned GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of Trump, to stop attacking the former president as it may hurt the party’s chances next year.

Despite Trump’s threats, McConnell said last week that he believes 2022 will be “very good” for Republicans.