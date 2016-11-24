Trump releases Thanksgiving message calling for national unity

President-elect Donald Trump delivered a Thanksgiving message Wednesday afternoon, calling for national unity and asking all Americans to help unite the country.

“It’s my prayer that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by shared purpose and very, very common resolve,” Trump said in a video released by his transition team ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the two-minute video, Trump acknowledged the hurt feelings caused by the “long the bruising political campaign,” but asked Americans to help “restore the bonds of trust” to become unified.

“Emotions are raw and tensions just don’t heal overnight. It doesn’t go quickly, unfortunately,” Trump said. “But we have before us the chance now to make history together. To bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities.”

Trump, whose presidential campaign has sparked numerous attentions as well as controversies, wanted to make the path forward less about himself, saying that “this historic political campaign is now over, but now begins the great national campaign to build our country and to restore the full promise of America, for all of our people.”

The message follows what has been a tumultuous post-election transition for Trump and his advisers. The incoming president has made some controversial cabinet appointments and found himself at the center of another uproar stoked by his fervent white-nationalist supporters.

This week also marked renewed efforts to initiate a recount of votes cast in some battleground states.

Watch Trump’s Thanksgiving message:

