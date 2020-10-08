Trump thanks a woman for saying she'd 'wade though a sea of COVID infested water' to vote for him

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted a post from a woman who wrote that she “would wade through a sea of COVID infested water to vote” for him.

“Thank you Heather!” Trump responded during a Twitter storm.

He also shared other tweets from Heather’s account, which attacked Hillary Clinton and the Obamas.

Trump was hospitalized on Friday for COVID-19 treatment. He has since been released and is now trying to direct people’s attention away from his health while also dismissing the threat posed by the coronavirus.

The president shared Heather’s message during a Twitter spree of some 50 tweets and retweets starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. His posts attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the media, and questioned the validity of mail-in ballots.

He also retweeted two otherposts from Heather’s account that took aim at former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump announced on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre the same evening. The president received extensive COVID-19 treatment and was released on Monday evening, following which his social media activity spiked.

The latest update on Trump’s condition came on Tuesday when his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced that the president “reports no symptoms” of COVID-19.

While specific details about his condition remain unclear, Trump is attempting to direct attention away from his health and continuing to downplay the risks of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,900 Americans. Facebook removed and Twitter flagged one of the president’s posts for falsely comparing the virus to the flu for violating misinformation policies.

