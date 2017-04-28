South Korea rebuffs Trump's $1 billion use-charge for a US missile-defence system

President Donald Trump hinted at stipulations for the US deployment of the

Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system that is being activated in South Korea.

Trump said that he wanted South Korea to pay for the anti-missile defence system, which he estimates to cost $US1 billion, and also intended to renegotiate or terminate a free-trade pact with the country because of a “deep trade decificit,” Reuters reported.

When asked when he planned on renegotiating the “horrible” trade agreement, he said, “Very soon. I’m announcing it now.”

However, South Korea’s defence ministry rebuffed Trump’s remarks, saying that there was no shift in the “basic position” and that the US should pay the cost of installing and operating the THAAD, as stated in the Status of Forces Agreement, Yonhap News reported on Friday. The defence ministry reiterated that South Korea merely provides land for the THAAD, and its supporting facilities.

The controversial defence system has been met with opposition not only in South Korea, but in neighbouring North Korea and China as well. Several key South Korean politicians view the THAAD not as a defensive measure for their country, but as a liability for further provocations and a step back from a possible reunification with North Korea. China, on the other hand, worries that it would destabilize regional security, based upon the reported 2,000 km (1,200 mile) range of the THAAD.

The system is expected to be operational “within days.”

