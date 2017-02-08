Trump offers to 'destroy' career of Texas state senator who sheriff complained about

President Donald Trump appeared to quip Tuesday that he would “destroy” the career of a state senator in Texas who introduced legislation that a county sheriff doesn’t like.

Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson complained about the sheriff to Trump during a meeting on Tuesday in the White House with sheriffs from around the country. Eavenson will likely be the next president of the National Sheriff’s Association, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“A state senator in Texas was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we could receive that forfeiture money” from drug traffickers, Eavenson said.

“Can you believe that?” Trump replied.

Eavenson continued: “I told him that the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed.”

“Who is the state senator?” Trump then asked. “Do you want to give his name?”

Eavenson shrugged.

“We’ll destroy his career,” Trump said as people around him laughed.

It wasn’t immediately clear to whom Eavenson was referring, but a bill that was recently introduced in the Texas state Senate would prohibit Texas law enforcement from seizing a person’s assets before a conviction is won. Sen. Konni Burton, a Republican, authored the bill and Sen. Juan Hinojosa coauthored it.

Law-enforcement agencies have largely opposed such bills.

