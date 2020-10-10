Trump tells Rush Limbaugh he 'might not have recovered' from COVID-19 without Regeneron antibody cocktail

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks to the talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh at a rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on November 5, 2018.

President Donald Trump said during an interview with the talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday that he had been sceptical about whether he’d recover from COVID-19.

Trump said he “recovered immediately, almost immediately,” then added that he “might not have recovered at all from COVID” were it not for an experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron.

Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February, was hosting Trump for a “virtual rally.”

“I was in not great shape,” Trump said at another point, despite previously claiming that he didn’t need to go to the hospital for treatment.

President Donald Trump on Friday indicated he was worried about his COVID-19 prognosis early on, telling the talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh that he thought an experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron was what turned things around.

“I was in not great shape,” Trump told Limbaugh, to whom he gave the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in February.

But the president said he “recovered immediately, almost immediately.” He added that he “might not have recovered at all from COVID” were it not for the antibody cocktail.

Trump’s comment was a departure from the way he had presented his COVID-19 diagnosis, insisting that he went to the hospital only as a precautionary measure.

During the period when White House was talking about “mild symptoms” and describing hospital visit as “out of an abundance of caution,” Trump is now saying he “might not have recovered at all” without experimental treatment unavailable to public. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 9, 2020

During a call-in interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump coughed and had to clear his throat.

Yikes. Trump's voice is extremely hoarse and at one point gave out. pic.twitter.com/kf0gwNyPCI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

Trump’s coronavirus status remains unclear, with the White House refusing to disclose when he last tested negative.

At one point during the interview on Friday, Limbaugh noted that Trump had gone on for an hour and 40 minutes without having to pause or collect his thoughts, arguing that the president had recovered.

Trump also falsely suggested that the therapeutics he took were a “cure” for the coronavirus. It’s also not clear what role the experimental drug played in his recovery, since it was one of at least three coronavirus treatments that he received.

The interview, touted as a “virtual rally,” was the president’s third lengthy call-in interview in two days. Trump has not appeared on camera since leaving the hospital on Monday beyond a few videos posted on his Twitter account from the White House.

